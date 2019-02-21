MIDDLETON Colin Peacefully at home on

15th February aged 86 years. Much loved Husband of Sylvia,

beloved Dad of Dina, David, Joanne, Colin and his wife Colette and a devoted Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on

Monday 4th March at 1pm.

Family flowers only please but,

if wished, donations made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley, 271 Western Road, S10 1LE.



No morning dawns, no night returns

But that I think of you

Those left behind are very good

But none replaces you

Many a silent tear is shed

When I am all alone.

The one I loved so very much

The one I called my own



Colin, you were the best thing that ever happened to me.

Sylvia xxx Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019