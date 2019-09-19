|
Loy Colin Sadly passed away in the
Northern General Hospital
with his family by his side,
on 11th September 2019 aged 68 years.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 2.00pm. The family have requested no flowers please, but donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society (Sheffield)
can be given on the day or sent to
Alfred Dunham and Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
"Take Care of my Heart -
I Left it with You" Anni xx
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019