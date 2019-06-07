Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Clifford Slater

Notice Condolences

Clifford Slater Notice
SLATER Clifford Passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospice on the 28th May 2019,
aged 78 years.
Dearly Loved Husband of Joan,
Loving Dad and Grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at Rotherham Crematorium on
Thursday 20th June at 1.15pm.
Everyone is welcome to join the family after the service at the
Sitwell Park Golf Club.
Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for St. Luke's Hospice may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Rd, S2 2SP
A true gentleman to the very end.
Finally at Peace
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
