GLAVES Cliff Passed away peacefully in Grange Crescent Rest Home on Saturday 20th July,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of Philip, Ian, Richard, Robert and the late Alison, loving grandad to Albert, Louis, Ethan, Arthur, Harriet & Oliver, also brother to Brian & John.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Leukaemia U.K may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019