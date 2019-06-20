|
|
|
Baxter Christine Anne Of Dronfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81 years.
Christine leaves her husband
Graham, sons Andrew and Robert, daughter-in-law Jo. Also loving
sister to John and his wife Jackie.
The funeral will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
27 June 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations to Alzheimer's Charities.
Funeral directors; Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
Read More