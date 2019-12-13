Home

Chris Carter

Chris Carter Notice
CARTER Chris Arthur George Chris
Of Hereford, formerly of Sheffield.
Passed away peacefully on
December 3rd 2019 aged 82.
Beloved husband to Janet and much loved Father to David, Robert and Vandra, and loving Grandfather.
A service of celebration and thanksgiving for the life of Chris will be held at St Mary's Church, Burghill, Hereford on Tuesday 17th December at 12.30pm. Donations if wished, for Parkinson's UK and Pernicious Anaemia Society may be sent to
Dawe Brothers 01432 274066 http://www.dawebrothers.co.uk/
Published in The Star on Dec. 13, 2019
