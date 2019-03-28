|
Shepherd Carol Ann Peacefully on March 25th
at home following
a short illness.
Carol, aged 73, beloved daughter of
the late Lucy and sister of the late Keith. Dearly loved wife of the late and
long suffering Peter, devoted mum
to Paul and the late David,
very special grandma to Ben,
Jack, Luke and Jessica.
Dear mother-in-law to Jane and Alison, a dear sister-in-law and auntie.
Carol was an amazing person, friend and confidant to many people and leaves and massive hole in our lives.
A service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th April at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations to
St Luke's Hospice may be sent
c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors,
1-13 Camping Lane S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
