|
|
|
ASHMORE (formerly Mirfin)
Carol Passed away peacefully at her home
on December 10th, 2019 aged 71 years.
Beloved Wife of Roy and the late Ken.
Much loved Mum of Paul, Ben and Kate,
Step Mum of Rachel, loving
Mother in law and Nannan.
The Funeral Service will take place at
The Hub Church, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge on Friday December 20th at 2.45pm followed by Cremation at Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Carol made payable for St.Lukes Hospice to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
John 3: 16
Published in The Star on Dec. 16, 2019