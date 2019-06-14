Home

Cara Hill Notice
Hill Cara After a short stay in hospital, peacefully on 4th June,
aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of Brian Hill, loving mother to Brian Richard, grandmother to Richard, Alexander and Katy.
A well known former teacher and Headteacher from many
secondary schools across the
South West of the city.
Funeral at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 2.00pm.
Flowers welcome or donations to the 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield S12 2LN.
Published in The Star on June 14, 2019
