Jacobs Bryan Aged 80 years,
of Walkley, Sheffield,
Former Publican:
Cuthbert Bank Hotel -
Langsett Road - Sheffield
Butchers Arms -
Marsh Lane - Eckington
Belle Vue - Whitehouse Lane - Walkley
passed away peacefully
on 23rd May 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret,
very much-loved father to
Martin, Cheryl, and Wayne
and step father to Kay and Alison
Cherished Grandad and
Great Grandad. Will be sadly missed.
Service to take place on
Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 14:30pm at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel and afterwards
at the Clock House Tea rooms.
No flowers by request of the family.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to directly to St Lukes, a collection will also be made at the service.
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
