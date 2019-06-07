Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Jacobs

Notice Condolences

Bryan Jacobs Notice
Jacobs Bryan Aged 80 years,
of Walkley, Sheffield,
Former Publican:
Cuthbert Bank Hotel -
Langsett Road - Sheffield
Butchers Arms -
Marsh Lane - Eckington
Belle Vue - Whitehouse Lane - Walkley
passed away peacefully
on 23rd May 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret,
very much-loved father to
Martin, Cheryl, and Wayne
and step father to Kay and Alison
Cherished Grandad and
Great Grandad. Will be sadly missed.
Service to take place on
Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 14:30pm at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel and afterwards
at the Clock House Tea rooms.
No flowers by request of the family.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to directly to St Lukes, a collection will also be made at the service.
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.