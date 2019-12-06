|
COATES Bryan Ellis Aged 86 years, peacefully on
4th December in hospital. Retired lecturer in Geography at
The University of Sheffield.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
much loved dad of
Andrew, David and Anna
and a very dear grandad.
A celebration of Life Service
will be held at Banner Cross
Methodist Church. No flowers please. If wished, donations payable to
Ben's Centre may be sent to
Jason Heath, John and Heath and Sons, Earsham St, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019