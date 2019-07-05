|
SMITH Brian Suddenly on Wednesday 26/06/19, dearly beloved husband of 45 years to Jenny, devoted & much loved dad to Vicki,
her partner Mark & adored granddaughter Ada,
reunited with his late son Barry.
Funeral to take place at 11.45am
on Friday 19th July at City Road Crematorium, any donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
No farewell words were spoken,
No time to say goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it
and God only knows why,
Our hearts are filled with sadness
and secret tears still flow,
What it means to lose you no-one
will ever know.
Published in The Star on July 5, 2019