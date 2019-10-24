|
Simmonite Brian Passed away suddenly
on 20th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
The son of the late Percy and Ivy
Simmonite. A dearly loved dad,
grandad, brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
City Road Crematorium at 10.15am
on Wednesday 30th October,
followed by a celebration of Brian's
life at Arundel Ex-Servicemens
Club & Institute at 11.30am.
Donations, if desired, to
Sheffield Childrens Hospital.
All further enquiries to W.M Simpson
& Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield,
S2 2SP. Tel. 0114 2723928
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019