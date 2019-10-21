|
|
|
SAMMONS Brian George Aged 83 years, peacefully on
11th October in St. Luke's Hospice.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila,
much loved brother of Donald, Florence, Margaret, Christine and
the late Joan and a very dear uncle,
cousin and friend to many.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 1.15pm.
No flowers please.
If wished, donations made payable
to St. Luke's Hospice may be sent
to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Oct. 21, 2019