Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Sammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Sammons

Notice Condolences

Brian Sammons Notice
SAMMONS Brian George Aged 83 years, peacefully on
11th October in St. Luke's Hospice.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila,
much loved brother of Donald, Florence, Margaret, Christine and
the late Joan and a very dear uncle,
cousin and friend to many.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 1.15pm.
No flowers please.
If wished, donations made payable
to St. Luke's Hospice may be sent
to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.