|
|
|
Mills Brian
(Yogi) Passed away peacefully in
Moorend Place Nursing Home on
22nd November, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Sue and dad of Becky. Much loved father-in-law, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
The celebration of Brian's life will take place on Monday 16th December at Wesley Hall Methodist Church, Crookes at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Brian's life to Moorend Place Residents Activity Fund may be sent c/o Peace Funerals,
363 Halifax Road, Sheffield S6 1AF.
A true gentleman passed this way.
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019