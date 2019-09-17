Jarvis Brian Sadly passed away in Chesterfield Royal on

11th September 2019.

Much loved Dad to Dawn, Craig and Mark, and proud Granddad and

Great Granddad to many.

Service to be held at Dronfield Cemetery Chapel, Cemetery Road Dronfield at 1.00pm Wednesday 18th September 2019. No flowers please; donations to "Dogs Trust" at Chapel or sent to Dunham's, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL



Dad, you gave me life,

And looked after me

with every breath you had

Your guiding hand on my shoulder

And love within my heart

Will always remain forever

I will miss you greatly,

But know Mum will be looking after you

Dawn, Rick & Family



Dad you will be missed,

You didn't tell us how to live,

You showed us how to live,

Thanks for all the memories,

God bless you Dad

Craig, Catherine & Family



The only peace I get from your passing,

Is knowing that you

Have Mum by your side again,

Thanks for everything

you have done Dad,

Mark, Julie & Family Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019