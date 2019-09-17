|
|
|
Jarvis Brian Sadly passed away in Chesterfield Royal on
11th September 2019.
Much loved Dad to Dawn, Craig and Mark, and proud Granddad and
Great Granddad to many.
Service to be held at Dronfield Cemetery Chapel, Cemetery Road Dronfield at 1.00pm Wednesday 18th September 2019. No flowers please; donations to "Dogs Trust" at Chapel or sent to Dunham's, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL
Dad, you gave me life,
And looked after me
with every breath you had
Your guiding hand on my shoulder
And love within my heart
Will always remain forever
I will miss you greatly,
But know Mum will be looking after you
Dawn, Rick & Family
Dad you will be missed,
You didn't tell us how to live,
You showed us how to live,
Thanks for all the memories,
God bless you Dad
Craig, Catherine & Family
The only peace I get from your passing,
Is knowing that you
Have Mum by your side again,
Thanks for everything
you have done Dad,
Mark, Julie & Family
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019