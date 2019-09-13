Home

Brian Eckhardt

Notice Condolences

Brian Eckhardt Notice
Eckhardt Brian Late of Sheffield Transport, sadly passed away at home on 6th September 2019.
Loving husband, dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Cremation at City Road Crematorium on 27th September 2019 at 14.30pm.
Brian's request was for donations to Ashgate Hospice.
No flowers please.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Those we love dont go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed, and very dear.

Love always, daughter Jacqueline,
son Paul and their families x x x
Good Night God Bless
Published in The Star on Sept. 13, 2019
