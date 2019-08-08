|
|
|
BURNHAM Brian Peacefully on 28th July,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gisela,
dad to Lloyd and Denise,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel on Friday
16th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Though his smile is gone forever,
And his hand we cannot touch,
Still we have so many memories,
Of the one we loved so much,
His memory is our keepsake,
With which we'll never part,
God has him in His keeping,
We have him in our heart.
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2019