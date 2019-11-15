|
Broadhurst Brian James Passed away peacefully at his home on November 11th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family,
aged 87 years.
Much loved Dad of Gillian, Jacqueline, Linda and Ellen. Loving Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at St.Peter & St.Paul's Church, Eckington on Tuesday November 26th at
1.30pm, followed by Interment
at City Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Brian made payable for Ashgate Hospice may be given at the Service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Nov. 15, 2019