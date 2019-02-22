|
BENNETT Brian Peacefully at home on 20th February aged 71 years.
Much loved partner of Jill,
beloved dad of Stefani and Asa,
devoted grandpa to Harley, Chloe and Seren, and grumpy to Leo, Franky and Bump.
Formerly of Liversidge &
Co. Rotherham.
Funeral Service at Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Wednesday 27th February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
St. Luke's may be sent to
Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Feb. 22, 2019
