Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
KNOWLES Brennen Arthur Aged 80 years, of Stannington,
died peacefully on 11th February in hospital. Beloved husband of Sandra and a loving father, grandad
and great grandad.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday
25th February at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if wished made payable to "Stroke Association" may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Feb. 20, 2019
