WRIGHT Brenda Passed away after a long illness on 16th May,

aged 89 years.

Beloved wife of the late Walter,

loving mum to Michael, Karen and the late Kevin, also a dear nanna to Kim, Tom, Steven and Andrew.

Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 7th June at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,

36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.



In loving memory of our

Beautiful Mother

God saw you getting tired,

And a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around you,

And whispered "Come to me",

With tearful eyes we watched you,

We watched you fade away,

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay,

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He chose to take the best,

It's lonesome here without you,

We miss you more each day,,

Life doesn't seem the same,

Since you have gone away,

When days are sad and lonely,

And everything goes wrong,

We seem to hear you whisper,

"Cheer up and Carry on",

Each time we see your picture,

You seem to smile and say,

"Don't cry I'm in God's hands,

We'll meet again someday"



In loving memory of our

Wonderful Nan

In our hearts your memory lingers,

Sweetly, tender, fond and true,

There is not a day dear Nan,

That we don't think of you. Published in The Star on May 30, 2019