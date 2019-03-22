|
WILSON Brenda 18/03/1942 - 16/03/2019
Sadly left us on March 16th after a bravely borne illness, at home and surrounded by her children.
Beloved mother of Nicci, Ellie, Euan and Alan. Adored Granny of Ben, Lucy, Josh, Sam, Bryn, Isla, Georgia and Jess.
She will be forever missed.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield, on Monday, 1st April at 1.15pm.
Donations if desired to Rotherham Hospice on the day or please send c/o Bartholomew and Sons, Nightingale House, Nightingale Court, Moorgate, Rotherham S60 2AB.
Published in The Star on Mar. 22, 2019
