|
|
|
Radford Brenda Loving Wife of Joe.
Mother to Deborah & Tracy.
Mother-in-law to
Barry & Phil.
Granny to Sam, Abigail, Russ,
Nick, Hollie & Josh,
Great Granny to Olivia.
Five years on and still
dearly missed by all.
Always in our thoughts,
May the winds of love blow softly,
And whisper for you to hear,
That we will always love you and forever keep you near.
Though your smile has gone forever,
And your hand we cannot touch,
We shall never lose the memory
of the one we loved so much.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on Aug. 24, 2019