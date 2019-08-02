|
|
|
FAVELL (nee Goddard)
Brenda Peacefully on July 28th, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charlie,
much loved mum of Michael and Lynne and mum-in-law of Tracy and David.
A special sister, aunty and
step grandma.
Service and cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Monday August 12th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but if
wished donations payable to
"Sheffield M.I.N.D." may be sent to
John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2AS
or given on the day.
Published in The Star on Aug. 2, 2019