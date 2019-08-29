Home

Barry Pritchard Funeral Services Ltd (Sheffield)
88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S26 4WH
0114 287 2852
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
15:00
All Saints Church
Aston
Brenda Fahy Notice
FAHY Brenda Peacefully on
20th August 2019, aged 84 years, at Seven Hills Nursing Home, Sheffield, formerly of Aston, devoted Wife of the late Jim,
specially loved Mum of Jayne.
Dearly loved Mother in law to Paul.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 3rd September at All Saints Church, Aston at 3.00pm followed
by a reception at Aston Hall Hotel.
No flowers by request but donations
in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's UK c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Service,
88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH Tel: 0114 2875852
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019
