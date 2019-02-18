|
Brocklehurst Brenda Aged 93 years.
Peacefully passed away on 4th February 2019. Brenda will be sadly missed as a Aunt, Cousin and good friend to all who knew her.
A service to celebrate the
life of Brenda will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield on Monday 4th March at 2.45pm. Family flowers only by request please and donations if so desired will be collected for the A&E Department at Northern General Hospital c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directs,
Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe,
DN15 6PN, Tel: 01724 280082
Published in The Star on Feb. 18, 2019
