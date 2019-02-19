Home

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
Bentley (née Woodhouse)
Brenda Passed away peacefully on Monday 4th February 2019, aged 84 years, at Weston Park Hospital. Beloved wife to Carl, mother to Andrew and Paul and his wife Julie, grandmother to Elizabeth & Nicola, great grandmother to Maisie & Evie. She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Tuesday 26th February at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to St Luke's Hospice will be collected at the service.
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2019
