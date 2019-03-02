Home

Peace Funerals (South Sheffield)
Gleadless Mount
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2LN
0114 253 0505
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
15:45
Fairways Pub
Birley Wood
Sheffield
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:30
City Road Crematorium
Brenda Bailey Notice
BAILEY Brenda Mary Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family
on sunday 17th February
at Jubilee Court Care Home,
aged 90 years. Remembered by her loving family, son Craig, daughter Janice and daughter-in-law Kristyna and grandchildren Simone,
Steven and Shelley.
Service will be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 2.30pm.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at the Fairways Pub, Birley Wood, Sheffield, S12 3BP at 3.45pm.
Any enquiries to Peace Funerals,
tel 0114 253 0505
Published in The Star on Mar. 2, 2019
