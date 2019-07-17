Home

Banyard Bill Passed away peacefully on 8th July 2019, aged 70 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Jean. Much loved dad of
Samantha and William and also
a dear father in law and grandad.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on
Wednesday 24th July at 1.30.pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for Cancer Research
and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
Mortomley Lane, High Green,
Sheffield, S35 3HR
Published in The Star on July 17, 2019
