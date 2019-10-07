Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Betty Village

Betty Village Notice
Village (formerly Marrin)
Betty Aged 89 years.
Peacefully on 30th September, previously of Woodseats.
Beloved wife of the late Neville and Bob, much loved mum of Raymond, Peter and Amanda and a very dear nanan.
Requiem Mass at Mother of God Church, Abbeydale Road on
Friday 18 October at 11.15am,
followed by Private Cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, may be sent to Jason Heath,
John Heath and Sons,
Earsham Street, S4 7LS.

Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Star on Oct. 7, 2019
