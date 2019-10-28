|
STUBBS (née Woodward)
Betty Passed away peacefully in the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the
18th October 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved Wife of Derek, a devoted Mum to David, Andrew, Mark and Kevin and a
loving Nan and Nanny Bet.
Service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, on Friday, 1st November at 2.45pm. No flowers by request of the family, but any kind donations for
Motor Neurone Disease may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson and Son, 103 Fitzwater Road, S2 2SP.
Betty was well known for many years on the club circuit by her stage name Liz Andrews and singing with the bands 'The Crestas and
The Roundabouts'
Published in The Star on Oct. 28, 2019