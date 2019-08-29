Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
14:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Betty Marshall Notice
Marshall (née Jepson)
Betty Former landlady of
The Broadfield, Blackstock and Wisewood Inn, sadly passed away on 19th August, aged 81, after a long hard struggle with Parkinson's.
Beloved Wife of the late
Derek Marshall, much loved Mum to Barry and Terry, very dear Nan to Steph, Stacey, Grace and Wes and
Great Nan to Archie.
Service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September at 2:45pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Parkinson's UK can be made
on the day or direct to the charity.
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019
