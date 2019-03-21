|
JACKSON (née Conklin)
Betty Anne Passed away in the Northern General Hospital on March 4th 2019
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan.
Much loved mum to Christopher, Elizabeth and daughter in law Paula, Luke and Oliver. Also a dear sister
to Kathleen.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 10:15 am. Family flowers only please, donations for the British Heart Foundation may be given or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Loving You Always.
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
