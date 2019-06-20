|
HOULDEN Betty Peacefully in St. Luke's on
12th June, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Walter,
much loved mum of Laurence and nana of Ashley, Matthew and Miles. Funeral Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 2.45pm. Friends are also invited to celebrate Betty's wonderful life at the Rising Sun, Abbey Lane afterwards. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
'St Luke's' may be sent to
Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
