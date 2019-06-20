Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
14:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Houlden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Houlden

Notice Condolences

Betty Houlden Notice
HOULDEN Betty Peacefully in St. Luke's on
12th June, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Walter,
much loved mum of Laurence and nana of Ashley, Matthew and Miles. Funeral Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 2.45pm. Friends are also invited to celebrate Betty's wonderful life at the Rising Sun, Abbey Lane afterwards. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
'St Luke's' may be sent to
Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.