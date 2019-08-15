Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30
Betty Gambles

Betty Gambles Notice
Gambles (née Bradley)
Betty Aged 93 years formerly of Fulton Road, Walkley, died peacefully on 9th August. Loving wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother of David and a dear mother in law and grandmother. Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Thursday 22nd August at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if wished, made payable to "Weston Park Cancer Charity"
may be sent to Jason Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 15, 2019
