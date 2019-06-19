|
BOLDOCK (née Radcliffe)
Betty Passed away peacefully in Rotherham Hospital
June 16th aged 86.
Wife of the late Brian, much loved mother to Michael and Simon, loving Nannan to Kerry, Kimberley and Bobby and Great Nannan to Brayley, Blossom and Teddy, devoted sister to
Marie, loving auntie to
Susan, Vicky and Shaun.
The funeral service will take place at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 10.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers made to Bluebell Wood Hospice either on the day or sent/given to Parkinson & Son Funeral Directors Wickersley
Published in The Star on June 19, 2019
