John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Beryl Scaman Notice
SCAMAN (née Wood)
Beryl Angela Aged 75 years, of Totley.
Died peacefully on 24th May in hospital.
Loving wife of the late Peter,
much loved mother of Melanie and the late Rebecca, very dear grandma of Oliver, Joel and Matthew and dear sister of Christine.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Saturday 8th June at 11.15am.
No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on May 31, 2019
