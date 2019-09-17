Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Beryl Mumford Notice
MUMFORD (née Straw)
Beryl Passed away suddenly
on 31st August in
Weston-super-Mare aged 84 years.
Wife to the late Peter Mumford,
loving mother to Karen, Paul and Jill, grandmother to Lee, Lauren,
Maggie and James and great
grandmother to Mason and Alfie.
Beryl will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service to be held at 11.45am on Friday 4th October at City Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019
