HERRING Beryl Passed away suddenly at her home on
September 12th, 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved Wife of Malcolm.
Much Loved Mum of James and Samantha, Claire and Mick. Loving Grandma of Chelsea and Alex.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday September 25th at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Beryl
made payable for the British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019