Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Herring

Notice Condolences

Beryl Herring Notice
HERRING Beryl Passed away suddenly at her home on
September 12th, 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved Wife of Malcolm.
Much Loved Mum of James and Samantha, Claire and Mick. Loving Grandma of Chelsea and Alex.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday September 25th at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Beryl
made payable for the British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.