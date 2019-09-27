|
GIBSON Beryl Suddenly at home on
17th September 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Reg and a much loved Sister and Sister In-law.
The Funeral Service will take place at All Saint's Church, Aston on Monday 30th September 2019 at 12.15pm followed by Cremation at
Rotherham Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support, which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available or alternatively these can be passed C/o Philip Gray, G.E.Foers & Co, 1 Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Sept. 27, 2019