J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00
Church of St. Theresa
Prince of Wales Road
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30
Handsworth Cemetery
Bernard Turner Notice
Turner Bernard Peacefully in the Northern General Hospital on 26th February, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Pauline,
a loving dad of Sharon, Stephen and Helen, a dear father in law,
much loved grandad of Christopher, Louis, Melvin and Hollie, also beloved great grandad of Leighton.
Requiem Mass to take place at the Church of St. Theresa, Prince of Wales Road on Thursday 14th March at 10.00am followed by interment in Handsworth Cemetery at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Help for Heroes may be sent c/o J.F.Knight Independent Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP.

Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
