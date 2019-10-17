|
|
|
BROCKLEHURST Bernard Sadly passed away at RHH on 1st October 2019, aged 76.
Beloved Husband of Linda.
Loved Father of Lynn and Lee and Grandad to Emma, Holly, Jessica and Olivia. Much loved Great Grandad of Matilda, Parker and Annabelle.
Funeral to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at
1.00 pm. No flowers please. Donations to www.mdspatientsupport.org.uk. Donation box available at crematorium.
REMEMBER ME WITH FONDNESS, THIS IS NOT GOODBYE.
IT IS "'TIL WE MEET AGAIN."
AT THE FISHING HOLE IN THE SKY.
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019