Borden Benita Rose (Popular Graves Park
dog walker of Ben, Chloe
and Zippy)
Peacefully at home on 6th June, surrounded by her adoring family,
aged 84 years.
A Celebration of Benita's life will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 2.45pm, followed by refreshments, ice cream and memory sharing at Rose Garden Cafe, Graves Park.
All floral tributes c/o
J.F. Knight Independent Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
