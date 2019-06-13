Home

J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
14:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Benita Borden Notice
Borden Benita Rose (Popular Graves Park
dog walker of Ben, Chloe
and Zippy)
Peacefully at home on 6th June, surrounded by her adoring family,
aged 84 years.
A Celebration of Benita's life will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 2.45pm, followed by refreshments, ice cream and memory sharing at Rose Garden Cafe, Graves Park.
All floral tributes c/o
J.F. Knight Independent Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
