Holden Beatrice Anne

(Beaty) 24-7-25 - 13-9-19

Beloved wife of the late

Tom Holden.

Devoted Mum, Nan, Great Nan

& Great Great Nan.



You went away without a word

you didn't tell us why.

And the only thing we've done since then is think of you and cry.

We thought we'd never live again, without you we are so sad.

There is no joy in life just now

without Mum & Dad.

We thought our tears were all cried out but now as you can see.

We can't stop remembering

happy times that are in our memory.



Your loving Sons, Daughters, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren

& Great Great Grandchildren.

Funeral to take place on

2nd October 2019 at

Rotherham Crematorium at 12:30pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu

of flowers to Purple Butterfly Room.

All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare, Clyde Villas, Doncaster Road, Rotherham, S65 2DA Published in The Star on Sept. 28, 2019