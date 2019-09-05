|
|
|
FOULSTON (née Hall)
Beatrice "Margaret" Peacefully at
Alpine Lodge Nursing Home
on August 20th 2019, aged 88.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harold. Special and loving mum of
Marion and the late Elaine,
and mum-in-law to Neil.
Dearest grandma of Mark and Amy, Richard and Steph, Scott and Laura and the late George Peter.
Proud great grandma of
Madison, Joshua and Maisie.
Sister of Douglas and sister-in-law
to Brenda.
Funeral Service at
St Mary's Church, Walkley on
Thursday 12th September at 1:30pm,
followed by burial at
Wisewood Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St Luke's Hospice.
