Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30
Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel)
Barrie Simpkins

Barrie Simpkins
Simpkins Barrie Leonard Passed away peacefully
on 8th August 2019
aged 73 years at the
Northern General Hospital Sheffield. Beloved husband of the late Berit who passed away in January 2019.
Loved father of Tanya and Mark and much loved Grandad, Father-in-law, Brother and Uncle.
Formerly from Firth Park and served as Lance Corporal with the First Battalion, The York and Lancaster
Regiment (The Green Howards).
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Wednesday 28th August
at 12.30pm.
Published in The Star on Aug. 21, 2019
