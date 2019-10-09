|
|
|
WOOD Barbara Elsie Passed away after a long illness in the Northern General Hospital on
1st October, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Wood, loving mum of Jane, Sheldon and Frances, also much loved grandma
and great grandma.
A service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday
15th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu for either Macmillan Nurses or
Marie Curie Cancer Care may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Oct. 9, 2019