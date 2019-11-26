Home

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:45
Cremation at Hutcliffe Wood
WARD (née Leathwood)
Barbara The cherished mother of Susan and the late Ian.
The devoted wife of the late Walter passed away following a short illness, please may she now be at peace.
No flowers by request.
Donations preferred for
British Heart Foundation and
Cancer Research. Cremation at Hutcliffe Wood on
Monday 2nd December 2019 at 14:45pm. Remembered and loved always, Su, Wayne, Holly and Daniel.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Suffolk Road, S2 4BX
Tel. 0114 2760211
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2019
