Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Turner

Notice Condolences

Barbara Turner Notice
Turner Barbara Eleanor Passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospice on 27th February 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving Mum to Helen and Sallianne, devoted Nannan to Ellie-Mae and Charlie, devoted to her Partner Graham and his family Angela, Paul and Josh. Loving Sister to Beryl and Lizzie.
Funeral Service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday
15th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, but any kind donations may be given on the day
or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Rd, S2 2SP.

Barbara was a wonderful, elegant lady who was kind and generous to all,
with a gracious spirit who leaves a remarkable legacy.
Retired after lifetime of Service to
The NHS.
Published in The Star on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now