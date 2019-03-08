|
Turner Barbara Eleanor Passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospice on 27th February 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving Mum to Helen and Sallianne, devoted Nannan to Ellie-Mae and Charlie, devoted to her Partner Graham and his family Angela, Paul and Josh. Loving Sister to Beryl and Lizzie.
Funeral Service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday
15th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, but any kind donations may be given on the day
or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Rd, S2 2SP.
Barbara was a wonderful, elegant lady who was kind and generous to all,
with a gracious spirit who leaves a remarkable legacy.
Retired after lifetime of Service to
The NHS.
Published in The Star on Mar. 8, 2019
